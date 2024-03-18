Utah women’s basketball team opens NCAA Tournament in Spokane

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah women’s basketball team received a No. 5 seed on Selection Sunday and will open the NCAA Tournament vs. 12th-seeded South Dakota State in Spokane, Washington.

Its the third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 20th overall for the Utes (22-10, 11-7 Pac-12 Conference), who finished the season ranked No. 20 by the Associated Press.

“Our team has dug deep this year. They are not going to give in,” Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. “We have the talent it takes, and they have fortitude and competitiveness.

“I’m so proud of how they stuck together and stayed motivated this year. It’s nice to have three years in the NCAA Tournament under our belt for a lot of our players. It eliminates some nerves and anxiousness, and it’s a big moment. It’s something these kids have dreamed about for most of their lives.”

The Utes are led by senior forward Alissa Pili, who averages 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the floor, 39.4% from 3-point range and 81.6% from the free throw line. The Anchorage, Alaska, native was the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and a All-Pac-12 First Team selection this season.

South Dakota State is 27-5 and went a perfect 16-0 in the Summit League.

“South Dakota State is good,” Roberts said. “They are always really tough, and we’ll have our hands full.”

This will be the fourth meeting between the Utes and the Jackrabbits, with Utah winning two of the previous three meetings — including a 62-58 victory in December 2009.