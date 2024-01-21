Warner’s 49ers edge Love’s Packers as former BYU, USU stars square off

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Fred Warner said it took “everything” and “everyone” for the San Francisco 49ers to survive a scare from the Green Bay Packers.
“We feel exhausted,” the former BYU linebacker said after the 49ers’ 24-21 playoff victory Saturday night in Santa Clara, California. “That took everything. It took everyone. We knew it’d be a close game. That’s a heck of a team. They gave us everything. This is the playoffs. We knew we had to find a way to win, no matter what.”
Warner finished the game with seven tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss for the 49ers, who will host either the Detroit Lions or Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Championship game next weekend at Levi’s Stadium.
The 49ers trailed much of the game before Christian McCaffrey capped a game-winning drive with his second touchdown with 1:07 remaining.
The Packers’ hopes of a last-minute comeback ended with a rare mistake from quarterback Jordan Love, who was picked off while making an ill-advised throw back across the field while on the run.
It was the second INT of the night for the former Utah State QB, who had been sensational in the second half of the season and in Green Bay’s wild-card win in Dallas.
Love completed 21 of 24 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
“It’s tough, very tough,” he said after the game. “We had an opportunity to win that game and didn’t capitalize on it. [It’s a] tough way to end the season.”
Love told reporters he regretted the final throw, saying he “forced it across the middle late.”
“It’s a mortal sin and it cost us,” he said, then quickly accepting the setback as a learning experience. “That’s an area right there I’ll look at to grow from and be better in the future.”
Here’s how players with Utah ties fared in Saturday’s divisional playoff games:
Utah
Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens
The former Utah QB was active for the Ravens’ 34-10 victory over the Texans.
Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens
Williams finished with two solo tackles and one pass defended vs. the Texans.
Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers
Wishnowsky punted four times — averaging 44.8 yards per punt and landing two inside the 20-yard line — vs. the Packers.
BYU
Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers
The former BYU and Stansbury High School star was active vs. the 49ers.
Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens
Van Noy made one solo tackle vs. the Texans.
Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers
Read about the All-Pro linebacker’s performance in the story above.
Utah State
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Read about the former USU QB’s season-ending showing in the story above.
Utah high schools
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
The former Bingham High School standout finished with five catches for 43 yards — including a 21-yard reception — vs. the Ravens.
Injured reserve
- Cameron Latu, TE, San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High School)