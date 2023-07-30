Woman charged in suspected murder plot against former Auburn football player husband

July 30 (UPI) — An Alabama woman and two others have been charged in the Caribbean for allegedly plotting to kill her estranged husband, former Auburn football player Robert Shiver.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, and two men were arrested in the Bahamas following a break-in at a bar and grill on Guana in the Virgin Islands. While investigating the break-in, police found messages on WhatsApp detailing plans to kill Robert Shiver, according to Bahamas Court News.

Terrance Bethel, described as Lindsay Shiver’s 28-year-old lover, and 29-year-old Faron Newbold are also charged in the alleged conspiracy. All three were arrested in Abaco, Bahamas, and transported to Nassau.

Lindsay Shiver, formerly of Dothan, Ala., is accused of paying a hitman to kill her husband, a Thomasville, Ga., resident, according to WTVY in Dothan.

Lindsay Shiver is a former Miss Houston County, the county that Dothan is located in, WDHN reports. She was a cheerleader at Auburn University while Robert Shiver was a long snapper for the Tigers.

The three accused are scheduled to appear in court on October 5.

Robert Shiver is the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company. He played in 25 games for the Tigers in 2007 and 2008 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009.