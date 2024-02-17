2 dead in University of Colorado dorm shooting

Feb. 17 (UPI) — Two people were killed in a dorm room at the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs on Friday, but police said the shooting incident was not an ongoing threat.

Colorado Springs Police said in a statement on X, “This morning, just before 6 a.m., UCCS Dispatch received a call for service regarding shots fired in a dorm room on campus. UCCS Police responded and gained access to the dorm room at 6:05 a.m. They discovered two deceased individuals, each with at least one gunshot wound.”

The police statement said the homicide unit was investigating the deaths “as an isolated incident.”

The campus was closed Friday and counseling services will be offered for staff and students.

Police said they were in the process of notifying family members as they investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

No arrests have been made and police would not say whether an arrest has been made or if they believe there were suspects at large.

The El Paso County Coroner is determining the official cause of the deaths and names of the victims are expected to be released later.