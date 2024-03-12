50 hurt on LATAM flight due to ‘technical problem’ with Boeing plane

March 11 (UPI) — About 50 people were injured when a Boeing passenger jet operated by LATAM Airlines flying from Australia to New Zealand experienced a “technical problem” Monday, sending unsecured passengers and crew slamming into the ceiling before landing safely.

Witnesses said people “flew through the cabin” of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner traveling from Sydney to Auckland at 4:26 p.m. local time in what felt like a “mid-air” drop for the aircraft.

Passengers and crew members were taken by ambulance to local hospitals after they arrived in Auckland.

St. John’s ambulance service said it treated 50 patients, while 10 patients were transported to Middlemore Hospital with one appearing to be “in a serious condition.” One young victim was taken to Starship Children’s Hospital.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that three cabin crew members were among those taken to Middlemore hospital.

“LATAM deeply regrets any inconvenience and discomfort this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards,” the carrier said in a statement.

LATAM added that a new flight was scheduled for 8 p.m. local time from Auckland to Chile while offering affected passengers food and accommodation services.

Boeing said it was beginning an investigation into the incident.

“We are working to gather information about the flight and will provide any support needed by our customers,” Boeing said, according to ABC News.

The incident comes as Boeing is facing pressure from regulators and lawmakers to explain safety concerns after a door plug blew off a Boeing737 Max jet mid-flight with a passenger on Jan. 5. No one was hurt in the incident but it raised concerns about Boeing’s safety practices.