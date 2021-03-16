Body found after day-long search for hiker missing in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A body has been found in Utah County a day after air and ground crews began a search for missing hiker Bobby Healey, age 28, of Saratoga Springs.

An autopsy will be needed to positively confirm the identity of the body, but it appears to be that of Healy, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the victim appears to have fallen in rugged terrain.

Family members of Healy had described him as an avid hiker, who reportedly took enough supplies for only a short hike.

Cannon told Gephardt Daily on Monday that Healy went missing in the area of Mahogany Mountain in American Fork Canyon. His car was found in a lot near the mouth of American Fork Canyon, and his phone pinged in that area until the battery apparently died.

Air and ground crews searched the area into Monday night, and resumed at daybreak. The body reportedly was found at about 11:30 a.m.

