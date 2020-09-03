Box Elder County test tries out massive space launch rockets for Artemis missions to moon, Mars

PROMONTORY, Utah, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Some folks in northern Utah had a blast Wednesday.

It was actually a blast of a booster rocket, being tested by NASA and Northrop Grumman, in Promontory.

The rocket, a Flight Support Booster (FSB-1), is designed to help launch a craft into space. The FSB-1 test was for the Artemis program, in which “NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before,” a NASA statement says.

“We will collaborate with our commercial and international partners and establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the moon to take the next giant leap -– sending astronauts to Mars.”

During Wednesday’s test, which lasted more than two minutes , the booster produced over 3.5 million pounds of thrust, the NASA video says.

Two such SLB-1s would provide more than 75 percent of the thrust required for a craft to escape Earth’s atmosphere to escape earth for missions that are hoped to put humans on different solid ground.

