Breaking: Iran launches drones, missiles against Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple sources, including the White House confirm Iran has launched direct aerial attacks on Israel.

According to CNN, the assault includes the launch of 100 drones as well an unreported number of both cruise and ballistic missiles.

Military observers said the slow moving drones would take hours to reach Israel, while the missiles could reach target areas considerably sooner. Within the last hour, a number of explosions have been heard in the skies over Jerusalem believed to be part of IDF efforts to intercept the Iranian strikes.

The White House has posted a statement from the National Security Council confirming the attack.

“Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel. President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House. His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: Our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.”

Israel’s government is also confirming the attacks and has posted the following statement by the Israel Defense Forces.

“Together with our partners, the IDF is operating at full force to defend the State of Israel—and the people of Israel. This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill.”



IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari on the current attack from Iran: pic.twitter.com/rjNqLPFs9X — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 13, 2024

Iran released a statement through its United Nations mission saying the attacks were over and warned the U.S. not to get involved.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime. from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!”

Iran had vowed to retaliate against Israel for its April 1 airstrike on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus. That attack killed seven leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and nine others.

(Developing)