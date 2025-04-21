BREAKING: Pope Francis dead at 88

VATICAN CITY, April 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Pope Francis has died at age 88.

The pontiff’s death was announced early Monday morning in a statement by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Pope Francis died just hours after greeting crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday.

He also met briefly Sunday with Catholic convert Vice President J.D. Vance.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis,” Vance wrote on X. “My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.”

In February, Pope Francis wrote to Catholic bishops in the United States, criticizing the mass deportations and immigration policies of the Trump administration.

