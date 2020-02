LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters in Logan responded to an apartment fire on Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched at 7:30 a.m., and responded to 78 N. 100 East. They saw smoke coming from the eaves of the building, according to information released by the department.

All residents in the three-apartment building were evacuated, unhurt.

A fire found in the attic was extinguished. The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and the damage still is being assessed.