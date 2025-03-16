Famed bald eagle couple’s baby dies in snowstorm

March 16 (UPI) — One of three eaglets recently born to the famed bald eagle couple, Jackie and Shadow, has died, according to a conservation group.

Jackie and Shadow, the stars of the Big Bear Valley Eagle Cam, had successfully hatched three eaglets who emerged from their eggs this month just as a severe storm brought two feet of snow to the area. The nonprofit said its equipment was also damaged in the storm.

“As snow melted, the shorter snow berm made that chick partially visible in the nest bowl,” the Friends of Big Bear Valley said in a post to social media.

The eagle family lives in Big Bear Valley, a mountainous region of California’s San Bernardino County. Their lives are monitored by hidden cameras placed by the Friends of Big Bear Valley nonprofit group.

Before the chick died, he and his siblings were observed together getting fed at 6 p.m. on March 13. The nonprofit said it does not know precisely what caused the bird’s death or which of the three chicks it was since they were all very close in size.

“We understand that this news is very hard to hear. Even when nature is difficult to watch, and sometimes even harder to understand, we must trust that it has its reasons,” the nonprofit said in its statement. “Please allow yourself to feel the sadness; please allow yourself to feel whatever you feel.”

The other two chicks were reported to be doing well. Jackie fed them Saturday morning, and they got eight more feedings throughout the day, including three fish and a coot.

“As they stood up and sometimes tripped over each other, they each got a few large bites. Jackie had trouble pulling the pieces apart small enough, but both chicks managed to get the giant bits into their tiny mouths,” the nonprofit said.

“Jackie even left the chicks in the beautiful sun for a short time for them and the nest to dry out from the storm. Jackie and Shadow are always close by even when not on the nest.”

The nonprofit added that Shadow also “made a sweet visit” at dusk to check on Jackie and the chicks before he headed off to roost.