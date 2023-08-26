FBI compiles list for Maui officials of 388 unaccounted for in disaster

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An unprecedented disaster has lead to unprecedented measures in dealing with the trauma.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation compiled a list of the 388 people still unaccounted for in the Aug. 8 wildlife disaster called the worst in U.S. history. “The FBI compiled a validated list for the county of Maui with the names of individuals who remain unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire disaster,” the agency announced Friday on its website.



Maui County officials have released the list to the public “in an effort to help identify anyone who can be accounted for,” according to a statement on the county website.



“The names on the list were compiled by the FBI and were deemed validated” by the agency, with verified contact information for those reporting anyone as unaccounted for, the county said.



“The Maui Police Department needs the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list, but know the person can be accounted for.”



Police asked that anyone recognizing a name on the list “and know the person to be safe” or anyone having additional information about the person that may help locate them, to contact authorities.



“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” said Police Chief John Pelletier.



“We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed.



“This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”