Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal

March 19 (UPI) — President Joe Biden and congressional leaders said in separate statements Tuesday that they have reached an agreement for funding the government for the rest of the fiscal year.

Neither publicly announced details of the deal, which marks a breakthrough after months of baby steps with small continuing resolutions to keep the federal government funded.

“We have come to an agreement with congressional leaders on a path forward for the remaining full-year funding bills,” Biden said. “The House and Senate are now working to finalize a package that can quickly be brought to the floor and I will sign it immediately.”

While House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., hinted that some work has to be done, the major hurdles have been resolved.

“An agreement has been reached for [Department of Homeland Security] appropriations, which will allow completion of the FY24 appropriations process,” Johnson said in his statement. “House and Senate committees have begun drafting bill texting to be prepared for release and consideration by the full House and Senate as soon as possible.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also said details were being worked out, but both chambers were moving forward.

“The Senate and House appropriation committees are in the process of finalizing text and reports for Congress to closely review and consider ASAP,” Schumer said on X.

Congress needs to beat a Saturday morning deadline for the State, Defense, Homeland Security, Labor and Health and Human Services departments to keep operating.

The House could remain a stumbling block, where Republicans remain deeply divided within their own ranks and the measure will likely need Democrat votes to pass, possibly putting Johnson’s job as speaker in jeopardy. The House is not expected to vote until the end of the week.