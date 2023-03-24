Kia and Hyundai recall 570K vehicles amid electrical fire risks

March 23 (UPI) — Kia and Hyundai have recalled 570,000 vehicles over safety risks associated with potential electrical fires, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

On Thursday, NHTSA officials reminded car owners to avoid parking indoor or near buildings to avoid potential fire risks.

The affected vehicle models are the 2022-2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, the 2021-2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2019-2023 Hyundai Santa Fe, the 2022-2023 Kia Carnival, and the 2022-2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid.

Owners are advised to avoid parking their vehicles indoors or near buildings until free vehicle repairs being offered to remedy the defect can be completed.

The NHTSA is advising owners to visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or to call the Administration’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

In August, thousands of Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride vehicles were recalled over similar concerns. In that case as well, owners were advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from buildings.