Los Angeles area rattled by Monday morning quakes, magnitude 3.3, 2.5 and 4.0

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The morning got off to a shaky start for thousands of Los Angeles area residents Monday, when three minor quakes, measuring magnitude 3.3, 2.5 and 4.0, rattled the region starting about 4:15 a.m.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake struck at 4:15:37 a.m. and was centered 2 miles east-northeast of Lennox at a depth of about 12 miles.

A second temblor, measuring magnitude 2.5, hit 22 seconds later and was centered about a half-mile northwest of Lennox at a depth of 16 miles.

At 5:44:01, a third quake, measuring magnitude 4.0, struck at the same coordinates as the first morning shaker.

Thousands of L.A. area residents in Lennox, Hawthorne east of Los Angeles International Airport reported feeling the quakes, although there have been no reports of damage or injuries.