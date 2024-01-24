NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect’s death in scooter fall

Jan. 23 (UPI) — A New York City police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges, accused of causing a scooter rider to fall to his death while evading police.

Superior Court Judge George Villegas set bail at $150,000 for Sgt. Erik Duran in the Aug. 23 death of Eric Duprey, 30.

Duran, 36, is accused of using a picnic cooler filled with ice and water to knock Eric Duprey, 30, off a scooter as he fled an arrest for allegedly selling narcotics to an undercover officer in New York City’s University Heights neighborhood.

Duran’s lawyer said in court Duprey rode his scooter at about 40 mph while fleeing down a street and sidewalk.

Video from a surveillance camera shows Duran dressed in plainclothes and grabbing the cooler and using it to strike Duprey, who then hit a tree and struck his head on the curb on Aqueduct Ave., NBC 4 in New York reported in August. The impact killed Duprey, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city medical examiner ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force trauma, which triggered an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James. Duran was suspended without pay while the state investigated.

The New York Office of Special Investigation is prosecuting the case.

Duran is a 13-year veteran of the department and joined the Bronx Narcotics Unit in September. He earned recognition for meritorious service several times but also received a complaint last year for abusing police authority during a stop.

More than 100 NYPD officers attended Tuesday’s hearing to support Duran, along with his wife, family and friends.

If convicted of the charges, Duran could serve up to 25 years in prison.