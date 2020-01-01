Prepare for heavy snow, slick roads going into the new year

NORTHERN UTAH/IDAHO, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A winter storm warning is in effect as heavy snow is expected to move into northern Utah and Idaho early New Year’s Day.

Snow is expected between midnight and 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Wednesday across northern Utah. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are forecast for the valleys, with higher amounts along the east benches and in the Ogden Valley.

A winter storm warning is in effect between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday for the Wasatch Mountains, Interstate 80 north and south of I-80, the western Uinta Mountains, and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs.

Total snow accumulations will be from 8 to 16 inches, and 18 to 24 inches in the upper Cottonwoods.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello, Idaho, is forecasting heavy snow from Tuesday evening through 8 p.m. Wednesday across the Bear River and Caribou ranges and Big Hole Mountains, including Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

Total accumulations of 8 to 13 inches are expected, with 10 to 17 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.

Temperatures as we welcome the new year at midnight will be 20-24 degrees Fahrenheit for the Wasatch Front; 10-15 degrees in the mountain valleys; 10-12 degrees in western Wyoming; 15-20 degrees in southern Utah; and 30-35 degrees in Dixie.

Drivers are being advised to prepare for very difficult travel on snow-covered, slick roads, and to keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in the vehicle in case of emergency.