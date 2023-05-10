Rep. George Santos in custody after 13-count federal indictment

May 10 (UPI) — U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is in custody after a 13-count federal indictment charging him wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York unsealed the charges against him, including seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

The Justice Department alleged he used campaign contributions for personal expenses, falsely collected more than $24,000 in unemployment benefits by claiming to be unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and lied to Congress on financial disclosure forms.

“At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos allegedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while he was employed and running for Congress,” said Nassau County District Attorney Donnelly in a statement. “As charged in the indictment, the defendant’s alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress when he pocketed campaign contributions and used that money to pay down personal debts and buy designer clothing.”

Among the alleged lies on financial disclosure forms, Santos claimed to have earned $750,000 in salary from the Devolder Organization LLC, a Flordia-based entity he solely owned.

He also claimed to have received between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in dividends from the Devolder Organization LLC. He also falsely claimed to have had checking account deposits between $100,001 and $250,000 and savings accounts worth between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” United States Attorney Peace said. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself. He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.”

The charges against Santos resulted from a collaboration between county authorities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice and the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General, the New York State Department of Labor and the Queens County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the Santos investigation.

According to the indictment, Santos also allegedly defrauded prospective political supporters by using a limited liability company he formed in September 2022 during his successful congressional campaign. The indictment said Santos took at least two campaign contributions of $25,000 each through that company and transferred the money into his personal accounts.

He then used the money, according to the indictment, to buy clothing, withdraw cash, pay personal debts and to transfer money to his associates.

Santos was embroiled in a number of scandals involving lies about everything from his family background to education and work experience. In March the House Ethics Committee began investigating Santos after a unanimous vote.