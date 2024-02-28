Sandy City PD ask for help finding missing juvenile

SANDY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek the public’s help locating a 13-year-old who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

“Police are actively looking for Jack Brown,” the Sandy City Police Department announced Tuesday evening.

“Jack was last seen near Indian Hills Middle School at 3 p.m.”

He is described as 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10, 115 pounds, with blue eyes, black-rimmed glasses, and red shaggy hair.

Last seen wearing a brown and white windbreaker, black and cream sweatpants, white shoes and a black backpack.