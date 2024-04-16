SLCo officials say county is prepared to handle spring runoff

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County officials say they stand ready to handle this year’s above-average runoff as mountain snow begins to melt this spring.

County officials Lisa Hartman (Associate Deputy Mayor of Regional Operations), Kade Moncur (Director of Flood Control), and Bob Thompson (Watershed Manager) briefed the Salt Lake County Council on runoff conditions in today’s council meeting at the Salt Lake County building.

Although the snowpack this year is lower than last year’s historic levels, the snow water equivalent in areas surrounding the Salt Lake Valley is still at 130% of normal, according to a news release issued by Salt Lake County.

The likelihood of a major flooding event is low based on current conditions, but it is still possible to face some flooding issues this runoff season, the news release says. Salt Lake County Flood Control teams will continue to closely monitor and analyze data and conditions daily, with crews ready to respond to any issues that may arise.

“Thanks to proactive efforts by our Flood Control team in 2023, including stream clearing of creeks and the dredging of 10 Flood Control Detention Basins, among other preventive measures and planning for emergency situations, Salt Lake County is well equipped to handle any challenges that may arise,” the statement says.

Residents should expect to see high levels and fast-running water from now into August. Salt Lake County asks residents and visitors to use caution around creeks and rivers and to keep children and pets away from creeks and detention basins. People should especially use caution in recreation areas like the Jordan River Trail or parks with streams or ponds.

“We know from experience that we have a resilient community that is ready to meet challenges,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “County crews are ready to protect our community. While we anticipate high and fast-running water, we trust in the vigilance of County residents to exercise caution. Together, we’ll safely navigate this season.”

Monur said safety is the utmost priority.

“We’ll do our part to keep the County safe. Our teams are on the frontlines, working every day to stay on top of the latest conditions. We’re confident in our preparations for the runoff season. We hope the community will work with us by doing their part to stay safe near water.”

The County is providing free unfilled sandbags and dirt at the Flood Control shed at 604 W. 6960 South, Midvale, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals who want sandbags should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill and move sandbags on their own (up to 25).

For more information or the latest conditions on water levels, go to https://slco.org/runoff-ready and/or check with your municipality.