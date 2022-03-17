Strong earthquake near Fukushima, Japan, kills 1, injures at least 88

March 16 (UPI) — A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday off the coast near Fukushima, Japan, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster, killing one person and injured at least 88 people.

Soma city officials in Fukushima Prefecture confirmed that one person died and at least 88 people were injured and that there were other reports in the impacted area of structural damage, fires, blackouts and disrupted train services, NHK World reported.