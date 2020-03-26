Suspect in custody after multi-agency chase in Washington County

HURRICANE, Utah, March 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was taken into custody Thursday morning after a reported truck theft and a multi-agency response.

“Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft just before 7 a.m. this morning, less than two minutes after the theft was reported an officer spotted the vehicle on SR-9,” a statement from the Hurricane Police Department says.

The officer pursued the stolen vehicle north on State Route 9, with speeds reaching approximately 90 mph, the statement says. The vehicle continued on SR-9 toward Virgin.

The driver was later identified as Collin E. Campbell, 41.

“Campbell lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Sheeps Bridge Road in Virgin shortly after leaving S.R.-9. Campbell fled the crash scene on foot.”

Officers from Hurricane and Springdale police departments, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Zion National Park Service officers set up containment along the Virgin River. Two K-9 units and a citizen’s helicopter were also used in the search of the river bottom, the HPD statement says.

“Approximately two hours after the vehicle was stolen, a K-9 unit located Campbell near the river and took him into custody. Campbell was transported to DRMC (Dixie Regional Medical Center) for medical clearance and treatment of the K-9 bite, and will be booked into Purgatory (Correctional Facility) for theft of a vehicle, evading, failure to stop at officers’ command and possession of stolen property.

“Hurricane PD would like to thank Steve Gilbert from Diamond G Ranch for his willingness to donate his time and helicopter during this incident and several incidents in the past.”