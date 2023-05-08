Teen LDS missionary from Canada dies in Clearfield accident involving electric scooter

CLEARFIELD, Utah, May 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died after an electric scooter/pedestrian accident Sunday night in Clearfield.

Clearfield City Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Elder Isaac Heninger, from Searsville, New Brunswick, Canada.

On Sunday at 8:49 p.m., Davis County Dispatch was alerted to “an accident involving a pedestrian and an electric scooter near 750 E. 2050 South,” a statement from Clearfield Police says.

“Officers arrived and immediately attended to a 19-year-old male who was unconscious. Medical units from North Davis Fire District also responded and began treating the male, who had suffered a severe head injury.

“Officers received information from bystanders and others involved that the 19-year-old male was a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the Layton, Utah mission. Officers also learned the missionary and his companion were interacting with a group of juveniles who were riding an electric scooter.

“At some point, it was decided the missionary would jump the electric scooter as it approached him in the roadway. Subsequently, the missionary attempted to jump over the scooter, but fell and hit his head.”

Medical first responders transported the victim, Heninger, to Holy Cross Hospital — Davis, in Layton.

“He was then flown to the University of Utah Hospital,” the Clearfield Police statement says. “Tragically, the missionary succumbed to the injury in the early morning hours of Monday, May 8, 2023.”

The Clearfield PD expressed its “sincere condolences to the Heninger family and friends, as well as all those who were present during the accident and investigation.

“The incident is still being investigated, but initial information suggests this was a tragic accident,” the CPD statement says. “The Clearfield Police Department does not intent to update this press release.”

A LDS Church statement says Heninger and his companion were on the way to an appointment when they paused to interact with the juveniles.

Heninger began his missionary service in December of last year, the statement says.

“We express our deepest condolences to Elder Heninger’s family and friends as they mourn his passing,” it says. “We pray for all those who are impacted by this tragedy. May they feel the Savior’s love during this difficult time.”