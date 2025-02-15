Texas measles outbreak grows as cases appear in New Mexico

Feb. 15 (UPI) — Additional measles cases “are likely to occur” as an outbreak of the virus grows, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in its latest update.

So far, 48 cases have been reported in West Texas, with all of those occurring in people who were not vaccinated against the virus or who’s vaccination status was unknown, state officials said in the update.

Of those infected in the last three weeks, 13 people have been hospitalized.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in Gaines County and the surrounding communities,” the state said. “DSHS is working with South Plains Public Health District and Lubbock Public Health to investigate the outbreak.”

Fourteen measles cases have been confirmed in five states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Feb. 6. Besides Texas, they have been found in Alaska, Georgia, New York City, and Rhode Island. They are all unvaccinated or unknown, and 43% were hospitalized.

In 2024, there were 285 measles cases reported by 33 jurisdictions to the CDC.

Texas state officials first issued the Health Alert earlier this month after several cases of measles were reported in Gaines County, Texas. The first two reported cases occurred in late January.

A majority of the cases reported so far are in people between the ages 5 and 17.

Of the 48 cases reported, 42 are in Gaines County, which has a population of just over 21,000 people. Cases have also been reported in neighboring Terry County, Yoakum County and Lynn County.

New Mexico’s Lea County declared a measles outbreak earlier this week after recording its third case. The county borders Texas, including Gaines County, and has a population of around 75,000 people.

“We are investigating every suspected case, and we encourage sick individuals with symptoms consistent with measles to seek medical care,” NMDOH Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser said in a statement on the department’s website.

State data in Texas shows around 18% of the population in Gaines County has not gotten the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, making it one of the highest such rates in the state.

The South Plains Public Health District covers Gaines County and a local vaccine clinic there reported at least 80 patients have come in for the MMR vaccine during the past week, CNN reported, adding the clinic is also expanding its operating hours.

State health officials state the best defense against contracting measles is two doses of an approved vaccine.