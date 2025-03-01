Trump orders Zelensky to leave White House after shouting match, calls Ukraine leader ‘disrespectful’

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 1, 2025 (UPI) – Feb. 28 (UPI) — An Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday afternoon turned into a public shouting match before talks broke off on an economic deal on natural resources from the European nation that could lead to end of the war with Russia.

A joint news conference on Friday between the two leaders was canceled after the 45-minute Oval Office session with media members observing.

Trump and Zelansky expressed their differences after the meeting. Zelensky, during an interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier, said he won’t enter peace talks with Russia until there are security guarantees against another offensive and “when we will be ready with this, we will come to diplomacy.”

And Trump, while leaving for his home in Palm Beach, Fla., said Zelensky doesn’t want a cease-fire before a complicated agreement and “if he fights it out, it’s not going to be pretty. Because without us, he doesn’t win, let me tell you.”

The meeting was a tense back and forth, including Trump badmouthing his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleged Russian collusion on the 2020 election in a “phony witch hunt” and his victory over Biden. Also Trump again falsely described U.S. military commitment as more than the European nations’ contributions.

Trump frequently talked over Zelensky.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump said. “You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”

Before the meeting turned hostile, Zelensky said: “Dear Americans, in all states, cities and communities, all those who value freedom and justice, who cherish it as strongly as we Ukrainians in our cities, in each and every family, I hope my words of respect and gratitude resonate in each American heart.”

On X, he posted: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

He noted “this kind of spat is not good for both sides” and “it will be difficult for us” to defend his country from invading Russian military forces if Trump discontinues aid to Ukraine.

Trump wants the economic deal to help repay some of the $180 billion in American aid for the country since the start of the war a little more than three years ago.

Ukraine’s leader also said he doesn’t need to apologize for what happened in the Oval Office, saying to Fox News: “I’m not sure that we did something bad.”

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, in a two-against-one tag team in the White House, called Zelesnky “disrespectful” for trying to talk about the situation publicly and nott thanking Trump in public Friday.

Vance said “the path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy.”

He noted the pathway of Joe Biden “thumping our chest and pretending that” the United States’ words matter more than the United States’ actions.

Zelensky fired back: “What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?”

The Ukrainian leader described the history of Ukraine’s relationship with Russia since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

After the meeting Trump said: “This is going to be great television. We’ll see about putting it [a deal] together.