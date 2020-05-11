Update: Missing Washington County man found deceased, family issues statement

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was reported missing since May 4 has been found deceased, his family said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

John Brent Hunt was last seen on Monday, May 4, the day before his 59th birthday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, he told his wife he was going fishing and was known to frequent streams and ponds in western Washington County. Anyone who had seen Hunt since he left home was asked to let the Sheriff’s Office know.

The family’s Facebook post relates that Hunt was found “in the wilderness that was his second home,” and expresses thanks to the WCSO and others who supported the family in the effort to bring Hunt home. The entire post is below.

Dearest Family & Friends,

As has been true all week, we have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for Brent and our family. We learned today that our sweet Brent was found deceased in the wilderness that was his second home. Our hearts are broken but filled with the love, generosity, and kindness of this original soul. We want to extend our sincerest thanks to the Washington County Sheriff Department, friends, and family for every effort you have extended to our family. We cannot thank you enough.

Brent Hunt’s Family