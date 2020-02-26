Update: Teens who ran away from Roosevelt treatment center booked into juvenile detention

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three teens who ran away from a residential treatment center near Roosevelt early Monday morning have been booked into a juvenile detention center.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office says all three teens are residents of Cedar Ridge Academy at 4270 W. 5625 North. The center’s staff contacted the sheriff’s office about 1 a.m. Monday to report that the teens had run away.

Officials then called out members of its search and rescue team at 3 p.m. Monday to assist with the ongoing search, the news release said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter flew over the search area in Duchesne County Monday night using a forward-looking infrared camera system, but did not locate the girls.

A follow-up news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday early afternoon said: “All three teens have been found safe about a mile from Cedar Ridge Academy. Sheriff’s detectives are currently attempting to interview the girls.”

Wednesday morning police said the teens have now been booked into the Split Mountain Youth Detention Center in Vernal.

“Investigators have determined that after running away from the private residential treatment center, the trio broke into a motorhome parked on private property at some point on Monday,” the news release said.

It is believed the teens remained inside the motorhome until shortly before noon on Tuesday. This likely prevented them from being found Monday by searchers on the ground and by the forward-looking infrared camera on the Utah DPS helicopter, which was used Monday night.

“The teens did extensive damage to the inside of the motorhome before walking to a nearby house shortly before noon on Tuesday and asking the homeowner for a ride,” the news release said. “The homeowner reported the contact. A sheriff’s deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to the house, taking the teens into custody.”

All three teens are expected to be referred to juvenile court.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.