2 arrested after gunfire, break-in at Taylorsville apartment

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, May 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville were called to the scene of gunshots and a suspected burglary early Saturday.

After multiple reports of shots fired and glass breaking came in at about 12:15 a.m., Taylorsville police responded to an apartment in the area of 4091 S. Clubhouse Drive.

“We got on scene we encountered two suspects,” Taylorsville Police Sgt. Amanda Marriott told Gephardt Daily. “One we got into custody immediately. The other one we found a little bit later. No victims were hurt.”

The apartment renter was not home at the time of the incident. Blood was found inside the apartment and is believed to be that of one of the burglars.

The suspect who fled the scene was later taken into custody, Marriott said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as the case develops.