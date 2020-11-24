HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base has been awarded a $185,700,000 contract to help repair and maintain A-10 aircraft.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday sent his congratulations on Hill’s contract for the A-10 Aircraft Structural Integrity Program (ASIP) Legacy VII.

“This announcement is welcome news for Utah, our national security, and our country,” Romney said in a prepared statement.

“Hill Air Force Base plays a vital role in maintaining a fighting force to carry out our country’s national security strategy, supporting our country’s military readiness, and bolstering our capacity to deter foreign aggression. With this funding, Hill Air Force Base will be better equipped to continue carrying out these objectives for many years to come.”

The implementation of this contract will be performed in Clearfield, Utah, and is expected to be completed Nov. 22, 2030, Romney’s statement said. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition, it added. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,480,694 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.