Provo woman jailed for allegedly trying to run over husband after argument

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo woman was booked into jail Sunday after a call came to dispatch reporting a woman trying to run over a male with her vehicle.

Police responded to the scene, in the Vineyard area, and ultimately arrested the 39-year-old suspect.

“Witnesses stated they observed (the woman) trying to run over a male as the male was walking southbound,” says a statement issued by the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office. The male was later identified as the suspect’s husband.

“The male stated they had a couple of drinks at the local bar and began to argue,” say arrest documents filed by an officer of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

“He tried to leave the situation, but she followed him in the vehicle. The male stated (the wife) was only following him, but stated it got ‘scary’ for a second.

“I believe the male was afraid for his life (due to his wife’s) aggressive driving while following him. (The wife) also stated she was going to kill him when deputies first arrived on scene.”

The wife, while driving behind the victim, hit a light post, a fire hydrant and a small tree, the statement says. All items were damaged, with a cost estimate of more than $1,500 but less than $5,000.

The suspect showed signs of intoxication, and consented to field testing, but then became uncooperative before completing tests, the probable cause statement says. She resisted arrest, making it difficult for officers to get her into the patrol vehicle.

The wife submitted to a chemical test at the Utah County Jail, and tested positive for methamphetamine in a preliminary urine test.

Her purse contained a glass pipe and a dollar bill that field tested positive for meth.

The wife was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a third-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Expired license, an infraction

Failure to register or expired vehicle registration, an infraction

The suspect was ordered held without bail in the Utah County jail.