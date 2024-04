VINEYARD, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff‘s Office is hoping the public can identify a man recorded as he purportedly pilfered a package from a Vineyard porch not his own.

“This man is a suspect,” says a UCSO news release shared along with a doorbell camera video.

“Among other things, one of the missing packages contained two sports bras. If you know who this man is, please call @UCSO Detective Holm at 801-851-4013.”

See the video below: