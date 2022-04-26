Relatives ask for public’s help finding missing Utah man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Relatives of a missing Dammeron Valley man are asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who was last seen Saturday.

In several Facebook postings, including one by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, where the missing man has relatives, it says Tanner Marvel was last seen driving into St. George about 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, while running errands.

Aunt Kalli Marvel writes Tanner drives a 2010 Ford F-150.

“Tanner is an avid outdoorsman and if you’re out on the trails or back country, please if you see him or his truck call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.”

The WCSO number is (435) 634-5730.

Marvel said the family had pinged Tanner’s cell phone near Santa Clara. “We believe he is in the mountains near Santa Clara or in the St. George area but there’s so much territory we just don’t know where to begin to look.”