Salt Lake Co. Health: People suffering bacterial illness after drinking raw milk

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health is investigating a cluster of illnesses associated with drinking unpasteurized milk, it announced.

“To date, Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) has identified 10 people in the county with campylobacteriosis, an illness caused by the bacterium Campylobacter,” the statement says. “Eight of the 10 people infected confirmed that they drank raw milk prior to their illness.”

Health officials in other areas of the state have identified an additional four infected people, all of whom drank raw milk. The statewide total is 14 people with campylobacteriosis, 12 of whom have confirmed raw milk consumption.

According to the Center for Disease Control, symptoms of campylobacter infection can include diarrhea (often bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually begin two to five days after infection, and last about a week.

The 14 people infected in this Utah outbreak range in age from 2 to 73. One person was hospitalized but is now recovering at home, the Salt Lake County Health Department statement says. The source of the raw milk in this outbreak remains under investigation.

Campylobacter Image Center for Disease Control

“Raw” milk is milk from cows, goats or sheep that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. This raw, unpasteurized milk can contain dangerous bacteria such as Campylobacter, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli, all of which are responsible for causing foodborne illnesses. Other products made from raw milk, such as cream or queso fresco, can also cause illness.

Public health officials warn that drinking raw milk may be dangerous and advise Utahns to consume only dairy products that have been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. In Utah, raw milk and raw milk products may only be sold directly from farm to consumer; grocery stores in Utah may only sell pasteurized dairy products. Farms that sell raw milk to consumers must be licensed to do so by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food; there are 16 licensed raw milk retailers in Utah, three of which are in Salt Lake County.

Raw milk contaminated with disease-causing bacteria does not smell or look any different from uncontaminated raw milk and there is no easy way for a consumer to know whether raw milk contains harmful bacteria.

The Department says people who choose to consume raw milk or raw milk products should do the following to help decrease the chance of illness:

Heat raw milk to 165° F for at least 15 seconds (and then cool it) before consuming it.

Keep raw milk and raw milk products refrigerated at or below 40° F; do not let raw milk sit out at room temperature.

Since 2009, in Utah there have been 25 documented outbreaks of Campylobacter infection associated with raw milk consumption, the statement says. Those outbreaks have collectively resulted in 295 people becoming ill.