UDOT announces Davis County closures through Monday and more

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has announced closures for a number of highways in Davis County through Monday and beyond.

The affected routes are northbound I-15, Legacy Parkway and U.S. 89, according to UDOT’s social media.

The closures for maintenance and new construction “are expected to cause heavier-than-normal traffic and delays,” said UDOT, advising drivers to plan ahead. .

Drivers should expect delays in the following locations:

Northbound I-15 near 650 North in Clearfield: I-15 will be reduced to one northbound lane from tonight at 7 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m. Crews will be completing pavement maintenance on the northbound I-15 bridge over 650 North.Similar lane closures are scheduled in this area from Friday, Sept. 23, through Monday, Sept. 26, and from Friday, Sept. 30, through Monday, Oct. 3. All southbound lanes will remain open during this time. 650 North will be closed to through-traffic at I-15.

US-89 between Layton and Fruit Heights: US-89 will be closed in both directions between Oak Hills Drive in Layton and 400 North in Fruit Heights from Sunday, Sept. 18, at 9 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 19, at 5 a.m. Prior to the closure, the highway will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning Sunday at 7 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the east frontage road, then back onto US-89 at the Oak Hills Drive and 400 North interchanges. Trucks should use I-15 as an alternate. This closure will allow crews to place beams for a new utility bridge over the highway.

Legacy Parkway between Centerville and Farmington: Legacy Parkway will be closed in both directions between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington from tonight at 10 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 19, at 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to I-15. During this closure, crews will install five sections of storm drain pipes under the road as part of construction on the future West Davis Highway.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.