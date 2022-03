WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City firefighters knocked down a fire at a fully engulfed residence fire Tuesday morning after it was called in at 3:30 a.m.

Crews responded to the 3000 block of South Bass Bay.

Three residents had escaped without injury.

Investigators estimated the damage caused to the home was between $200,000 and $250,000.

No damage to nearby homes was reported.