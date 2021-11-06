Woman dead after rollover, ejection on SR-201

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was ejected in a rollover accident on State Route 201 Saturday morning has died.

The accident happened at approximately 1:37 a.m., says a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“A Subaru Legacy occupied by two females was traveling eastbound on SR-201 near mile post 1. The Subaru ran off of the roadway to the right and rolled over.

“The female passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was declared deceased on scene,” the statement says.

“The female driver was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with minor injuries. Alcohol impairment is suspected with the driver. SBI and MCIT are assisting with the investigation.”

