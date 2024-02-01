Three dead, nine injured, five critically, in Boise Airport construction site collapse

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials in Idaho have confirmed three people were killed and nine others injured, five of them critically, when a building under construction suddenly collapsed at the Boise Airport.

“Tonight, at approximately 5 p.m., a privately-owned hangar that was under construction collapsed,” the Boise Fire Department said in a Wednesday night press release.

The hangar construction site is on the Boise Airport’s airfield near West Rickenbacker Street and Luke Street.

“Three people died on scene and nine people were injured. Five of the injured are in critical condition and receiving care at local hospitals. Due to the nature of the collapse first arriving crews worked to stabilize the scene and performed multiple victim rescues during their response,” the press release said.

In addition to the Boise Fire Department, Boise PD, Gowan Field Fire Department and the Ada County paramedics responded to this incident. The response included eight fire engines, three ladder trucks to safety officers, two battalion chiefs, one division chief, a heavy rescue in it and a dozen ambulances.

“Tonight there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims,” said Division Chief of Operations Aaron Hummel.

“The Boise Airport, City of Boise and all the first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted.”

Crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the night and Wright St. will remain closed until morning.

No city owned buildings were impacted by this incident and there was no impact to the airport operations.

The names of those who died will be released by the Ada County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.