VIDEO: Idaho State Trooper nearly hit by vehicle on I-84, extra patrols set for Thursday

IDAHO, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho State Police is urging drivers to remember Idaho’s “Slow Down Move Over” law, after a trooper who was assisting a stranded motorist on Interstate 84 had to jump out of the way of a vehicle to avoid being struck.

The trooper narrowly missed being seriously injured when he “was forced to quickly jump back and went over a concrete barrier” so as not to be hit, ISP said in a news release.

He was wearing a yellow safety vest, and his patrol car with its emergency lights flashing was stopped in the median behind the stranded vehicle, a Toyota sedan.

The trooper’s close call was the result of a six-car collision on eastbound I-84 at South Ten Mile Road in Ada County, the news release said.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, when “one vehicle began to slow prior to passing the patrol car,” the preliminary investigation indicates.

“That vehicle was hit by another, causing a chain reaction of four eastbound vehicles.

“Two involved pickups were pushed left, sideswiping the parked patrol car and hitting the rear of the Toyota,” the news release said. “The owner of the Toyota who was also standing outside his vehicle reported minor injuries but was not transported.”

The trooper was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital and was later released with minor injuries.

“ISP wants to thank passing motorists who witnessed the close call for the Trooper and immediately called 911 to report the incident,” the release states.

ISP Sgt. Brandalyn Crapo stated in the release:

“Traffic stops are very high risk. They’re necessary to keep people safe on the road and to help those stranded, but we need motorists’ help so we can all go home at night.

“Slowing down and moving over for emergency vehicles and workers isn’t just a courtesy, it’s the law.

“Drivers need to be alert to emergency lights and vehicles and always alert to what’s happening around them. That keeps all of us safe.”

Traffic lanes were blocked on eastbound I-84 for about 90 minutes as emergency responders assisted those involved and worked to clear the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho law requires drivers to slow down, change lanes, or both when passing police vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway incident response vehicles stopped on the roadway.

On Thursday, ISP trooper in District 3 will conduct an “emphasis patrol focusing on motorists who violate Idaho’s Slow Down Move Over law,” according to the news release. Trooper will have extra patrols out on I-84 in Ada County, with the goal of educating drivers through focused enforcement.