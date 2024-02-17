5-star rated Walker Monument among Utah’s best, most trusted memorial marker businesses, customers say

OREM, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024, (Gephardt Daily/Bill’s Marketplace) — Satisfied customers from across the Wasatch Front say family-owned Walker Monument is one the best, most trusted memorial marker businesses in the state of Utah.

It’s always a difficult time when someone passes, but Walker Monument’s owners and employees have a well-earned reputation for making sure things run smoothly, that families get a chance to make relaxed, informed decisions when they choose the best designed stone and inscription for a departed loved one.

“They were amazing to work with and we were able to design our twins’ beautiful headstones,” one customer wrote online. “Almost six years later their footprints on the porcelain still look brand new!”

“It was a pleasure to work with such professionals during such a tender time,” wrote another.

“The staff at Walker Monument is extremely friendly and from the moment I walked in, I could tell that they truly cared,” wrote a third.

In an interview for Bill’s Marketplace on Gephardt Daily, Darrell Fordham, a Utah native who co-owns Walker Monument with business partner Brian Giessing, said helping people at a difficult time is an honor and deeply rewarding.

“People think it would be a lot more difficult and challenging, heart wrenching, but really, once they get here and we start talking about their loved one and their memories of them, most of our customers actually find it quite healing and comforting to go through this process. It can start off with some tears and, maybe by the time it’s through, you’re having a few laughs and telling stories.

“That’s one of the best parts of the job honestly, just hearing the stories about their family members that are passed on.”

For the owners, artisans and staff, it’s all about providing enduring quality to customers.

“Our motto is ‘Quality cut in stone,’ Fordham said. “We just strive to provide our customers with absolutely the highest quality both in terms of the granite that we use, the quality of our designs and our work. With engraving, everything that we do is deep cut, very crisp and clean. And then you know, we provide exceptional concrete work as well as installation with skilled craftsmen.

The tradition began when Giessing’s grandfather, a stone cutter, emigrated from Denmark and began work for a James Walker in Salt Lake City. He eventually purchased that business.

In 1973, Brian Giessing’s father founded Walker Monument in Orem, and made his son his partner. Fordham, while he was a student at Brigham Young University then Utah Valley University, worked for the Giessing family after answering a want ad. After graduation, Fordham went into commercial construction and project management. He still helped out the Giessings when he could, and in 2014 got a call saying Brian’s father was ready to retire, and Brian was looking for a new partner.

“Now, most of our employees are our family members,” Fordham said, with a laugh. “Brian’s wife’s nephew is our shop foreman. My daughter works in our shop and does all of our engraving. My son-in-law is doing a lot of our concrete installations, and then my wife works part time in the office helping out with sales and customer service.”

And families are known for pulling together to get things done. During the pandemic, supply chains slowed down, but Walker Monuments still needed top quality stone without lengthy delays. Shipment that used to take four to six weeks from order to delivery began to take six to eight months, due at least in part due to a shortage of truck drivers.

“So myself and one of our employees ended up going and getting our commercial driver’s licenses, and we drove back to Georgia and picked up the granite for about 25 of our customer orders, just so that we could get them installed before Memorial Day. “

Walker Monument is known for its quality, service and ability to accommodate customers. The business also has a showroom large enough to accommodate multiple families, if needed.

“My customers are No. 1,” Fordham said. “I’m often working until 9 or 10 o’clock after coming in at 6 in the morning. And weekends, of course. You know, even most of our family vacations end up centered around doing work out of town or something like that.”

But it’s a good and meaningful life, helping others deal with the necessities of death.

“You know, we’re, we’re completely no pressure for sales. We’re just here to listen to the customers and to help them understand what their options are, and to really just help them personalize the memorial for their loved ones. We just approach it with as much kindness and compassion as we can. We turn that grief into a celebration of that person’s life.”

To learn more about Walker Monument, visit its website, or call (801) 224 1181.

