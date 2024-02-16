5 star reviewers call Pure Air KC best, most affordable mold removal company in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Clients of Pure Air KC, one the Kansas City area’s most trusted mold removal companies, say they’re breathing a lot easier these days, secure in the knowledge their homes are healthier and free of the threats posed by hidden mold and other pathogens.

They credit Pure Air KC and the use of its patented, non-invasive, two-step, state-of-the-art mold removal and remediation system called the dry fog process. It’s not only highly effective in ridding homes and offices of potentially dangerous mold and other toxins, it’s also highly affordable, often a fraction of the cost of traditional mold removal remedies.

In one five-star review after another, whether in the Kansas communities of Prairie Village, Leawood and Overland Park, or in the Missouri neighborhoods of Lee’s Summit and Mission Hills, customers on both sides of the border are united in their praise of Pure Air KC and Spencer Steenblik, the owner-operator of three area outlets, and a foremost expert in the use of the non-invasive dry fog mold removal process.

Steenblik closely monitored developments in dry fog technology long before he founded Pure Air KC. When researchers for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Ft. Campbell, Ky. declared the process safe and effective he decided the time was right to enter the business.

“I knew it would be an industry game changer,” Steenblik said, “a real departure from the old way of doing things which always seem to start out with sledgehammers and crowbars and end up with hefty price tags.

“Let’s face it, for centuries, the only way we’ve gotten rid of mold is by hopefully getting to the source, some place dark and wet, where we rip everything apart, scrub everything down, then rebuild it all again. The demolition alone can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and take days to finish. It’s about as disruptive and expensive as a home or business project can be.”

“And after all that, they still can’t guarantee the mold won’t come back,” Steenblik said.

“Our science-based approach is just the opposite of the old school process, so you can save those sledgehammers for another day. Our penetrating dry-fog treatment takes just five hours, and, once complete, the mold is dead. Our two-step process then seals the deal by creating a long lasting chemical barrier which keeps the mold and other pathogens from coming back.”



Photo courtesy Pure Air KC

How Pure Air KC‘s dry fog process works

“Pure Air KC’s mold removal process begins with a series of tests of both the air and surfaces inside the home or business to determine the level of mold infections,” Steenblik explained.

“We then use an EPA registered sterilant, safe for use around humans, pets and houseplants, which we deliver via our InstaPURE dry fog system.

“Once the sterilant is airborne it penetrates virtually every air space, every nook and cranny of your home or office. It permeates walls, wallpaper, carpeting and ventilation systems. It gets behind cupboards, under kitchen and bathroom sinks and tile and neutralizes the mold spores on the spot, wherever they may be lurking, including the air.

“That’s where the second part our two-step process comes in. We call it the EverPURE protocol and it creates an anti-microbial barrier on surfaces throughout your home or business and prevents mold and other dangerous pathogens from returning.

“Our air and surface sampling, which we perform before and after treatments, shows once mold moisture issues are resolved, our treatments are still effective six years out. This allows us to offer our customers guarantees traditional mold remediation companies simply can’t match,” Steenblik said.

Pure Air KC owner Spencer Steenblik is considered a foremost expert in the use dry fog mold removal and remediation

What Pure Air KC customers are saying in 5 star reviews

“We used Spencer Steenblik to do our mold inspection and removal,” wrote client Adelynne Bray. “He was so sweet and took the time to explain everything and how their dry fog works. He also worked with us to give us options on how to save some money and he was honest with us through every step.”

“Spencer from Pure Air was a pleasure to work with,” wrote five star reviewer Kerry Lesh. “He went above and beyond his normal service by talking with me extensively about mold in general, but also investigated the wall where mold was coming from, helped me address contributing factors that may have led to the mold development, and came out to my house same day… He provided air samples in the most efficient manner to ensure everyone in my house staying for the holidays would be safe. I could not recommend him enough.”

“Pure Air KC and their whole crew were wonderful,” wrote Cathy Herrick. “They went above and beyond to handle my very intense and complex problem. They were quick, got there within hours, hard working and trustworthy. I hope I never need them again but if I do I know I will be in good hands. I highly recommend them.

