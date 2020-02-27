Reduction in Lori Vallow’s $5M bail denied; she now requests expedited extradition to Idaho

KAUA’I, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A judge in Hawaii has rejected a second request that bail for Lori Vallow — the Idaho mother whose two children have been missing since September — be reduced from $5 million to an amount she can hope to pay.

In another development, Vallow’s attorney told the judge Vallow now agrees to be extradited to Idaho, a move she had previously fought. Vallow now wants to expedite the process, her attorney said.

Vallow, the mother of 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, originally told police who responded to the Rexburg apartment she shared with new husband Chad Daybell, that J.J. was visiting someone in another state.

When police checked with the person named, they learned the child had not been visiting. Rexburg police returned to the Vallow-Daybell apartment the next day and found the couple had packed up and left.

Vallow and Daybell were later located in Kaua’i, Hawaii, and police there served a court order for Vallow to appear in Madison County, Idaho, by Jan. 20, to explain the whereabouts of her children and to establish they were being cared for.

After Vallow, 46, failed to comply with the order, she was arrested in Hawaii on two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children, among other crimes.

Related development

In related news, Brandon Boudreaux, the ex-husband of Vallow’s niece, Melani Pawlowski, has filed court documents that allege Melani knows what happened to J.J. and Tylee.

The documents, filed in a custody case over the couple’s children, say that “knowledge of the whereabouts of her aunt’s two missing children and her unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement in finding those children is daunting to father.”

Boudreaux’s statement also said ex-wife Melani is “heavily” involved in a doomsday cult in which “numerous members, adults and children alike, have been being killed off like flies.”

On Wednesday, an attorney for Melani Pawlowski issued a response to that accusation:

“Melani … strenuously denies the innuendos and allegations that she knows the whereabouts of the missing Vallow kids and that she has been involved in any wrongdoing.”

