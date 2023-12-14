Man, 56, killed when forklift hits van parked near Salt Lake City gravel pit

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon when a forklift at a Salt Lake City gravel pit tipped over and hit a parked van.

Salt Lake City police and fire officials responded about 2:30 p.m. to reports of a forklift accident at the Staker Parson gravel pit at 1730 N. Beck St.

“Upon our arrival to that address, we did find one adult that … was deceased before we arrived,” Salt Lake City Fire Capt. Shaun Mumedy told Gephardt Daily.

Police say the forklift tipped over with its arms extended, and the impact arms hit a parked van.

Officers and paramedics found the man next to the van, police said.

The cause of the forklift accident remains under investigation, according to police.

Police have notified the Utah Occupational Safety and Health and the Mine Safety and Health Administration of the incident.

MHSA will be the primary investigative agency, police said.

No other information about the man killed was immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.