1 shot, killed in West Bountiful parking lot; suspect surrounded near Moab

MOAB, Utah, Nov. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect in a fatal shooting in a West Bountiful parking lot early Friday morning has barricaded himself inside a vehicle in southern Utah, police said.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has shut down U.S. 191 south of Moab, where deputies spiked tires of a Chevy Silverado driven by Jake Jackson, 31, leading to the standoff. As of 11 a.m., deputies still were trying to get Jackson to surrender, officials said.

West Bountiful police say a man was shot multiple times about 5 a.m. in a parking lot outside Lowe’s, 350 N. 545 West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Jackson fled the scene in the Silverado. Police issued a statewide bulletin, and the Silverado later was spotted on U.S. 191.

The highway has been shut down about 5 miles south of Moab since about 9:30 a.m.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.