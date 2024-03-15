Bones found in Book Cliffs identified as missing Salt Lake City man

MOAB, Utah, March 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Bones found this week in the Book Cliffs Recreation Area have been identified as a Salt Lake City man missing since August 2021.

Timothy Jordan Boone was 36 when he went missing from Moab on Aug. 4, 2021, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Boone’s van had broken down at the San Rafael Swell in Sevier County, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Boone and his dog, Lily, were picked up by a person on an ATV and given a ride to a fire station in Emery County to be evaluated.

All of Boone’s belongings were left in the van, including his wallet, according to NamUs. Law enforcement helped him get a hotel in Huntington until someone could pick him up the next morning.

Boone left the hotel sometime that night or in the morning, according to the website. His last known location was at a T-Mobile store in Moab.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday about human remains found in the Book Cliffs area. With assistance from search and rescue crews from Mesa County, Colorado, officials were able to locate and retrieve the bones.

The remains were sent to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office, which identified them as belonging to Boone.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected in the disappearance or death of Mr. Boone,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in an news release Friday. “We would like to thank everyone involved in bringing closure to the family of Mr. Boone.”