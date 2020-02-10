Breaking: Officer shot responding to domestic dispute in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have blocked off an area in downtown Salt Lake City early Monday morning after an officer was shot while responding to a report of a domestic dispute.

A suspect has been taken into custody, according to scanner traffic, but no details have been made available while the investigation continues.

A heavy police presence covered the area of 125 South and 300 East, where the incident took place, as officers searched for the shooter. The area is still an active crime scene and is blocked to traffic.

The wounded officer, who was shot in his lower extremities, was transported to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

No information has been released regarding a female victim who apparently was involved in the domestic situation to which officers were responding.

Gephardt Daily has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as more information becomes known.