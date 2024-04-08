RAWI Helpline to customize crisis response to Native American users

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Restoring Ancestral Winds Inc. has announced plans for a statewide sexual assault and domestic violence helpline created with a culturally centered and trauma-informed lens.

The RAWI Helpline, at 1-833-NTV-HEAL is a safe, confidential and anonymous sexual assault (SA) and domestic violence (DV) helpline for Native Americans. RAWI’s Helpline will provide support and offer referrals for survivors who are in crisis and need immediate support.

“RAWI’s Helpline will utilize culturally responsive support services to help ensure the safety and well-being of victims in the Great Basin,” says a statement released by the organization.

“RAWI is pleased to collaborate with existing tribal government programs and other service providers to increase the use of crisis counseling and support services.

The National Institute of Justice reports that most American Indian adults are victims of violence and that victimization rates are higher for this population. Native American females are more likely to need services, but they are less likely to have access to sexual assault and domestic violence services.

“The beauty of Native people is that we have strong, decades-long cultural healing practices that expedite recovery for people who experience trauma,” said Yolanda Francisco, RAWI executive director, in the released statement.

“One of three Native American women experience violence in their lifetime. Our mission is to address this disparity by providing support to Native Americans and others, including those living in urban populations. We deeply appreciate existing partners who have joined us in the work to address the harm happening in the Great Basin. Together our focus is to help end sexual assault and domestic violence with the realization that everyone in Utah is entitled to safety and harmony.”

Utah Rep. Angela Romero also stressed the value of cultural awareness in addressing Native Americans who have experienced SA and DV.

“Our commitment to addressing domestic violence and sexual assault within Indigenous communities goes beyond mere acknowledgment, it requires a dedicated effort that views these issues through a Native lens,” she said. “Ensuring that victims have access to culturally competent care is fundamental in our efforts to support and empower Indigenous communities.”

Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Higgs, Utah Department of Public Safety, noted that it is sexual assault awareness month, and said anyone suffering should reach out for help and report abuse to law enforcement.

“Still, we are also aware of the sensitivity and different cultural needs in our communities, and this helpline will be a great additional resource for victims to enhance trust and comfort during a very difficult time. We encourage residents to help us spread awareness of this resource to help enhance public safety for all.”

For more information about Restoring Ancestral Winds Inc. visit this link.