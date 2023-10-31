Cyclist, 24, dies after being hit by train while crossing tracks in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old cyclist was killed Monday night when he was hit by a FrontRunner train.

Collin Teng, of Salt Lake City, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks near 900 South and 600 West about 6:30 p.m. as a train was approaching, Utah Transit Authority officials said.

“According to bystanders, he was trying to cross the tracks as the train was approaching,” UTA spokesman Carl Arky said. “He was with another cyclist who decided not to try to beat the train. Bystanders were shouting at the deceased trying to warn him not to go.”

A Union Pacific train had just gone through the crossing, and it’s possible Teng didn’t see the FrontRunner train and thought it was safe to cross, Arky said.

Regardless, the accident was “very unfortunate” and “did not need to happen,” he said.

“We’re trying to remind everybody once again to observe all of the warning signals. Don’t cross until the red lights have stopped flashing, the bells have stopped sounding and the crossing gates have gone back up,” Arky said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.