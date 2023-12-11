SLCPD: Man jailed after wielding large stick, threatening life of victim

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday night after police say he threatened to kill a person with a large stick he was holding like a baseball bat.

Emmanuel Alan Hill was taken into custody for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree, at about 11 p.m. in the area of 50 W. 400 South.

An affidavit filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department says officials with the Utah Transit Authority already had Hill restrained.

“While holding the stick, (Hill) was stating he ‘was going to kill’ the (victim), the court document said, adding that Hill “was also posturing and closing the space between himself and the victim.”

The victim reported believing Hill’s threats, and ‘feared for her life in that moment.'”

The UTA officials said Hill also showed “aggression towards them while holding the stick.”

Hill was on probation at the time of the incident, the affidavit notes. He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system, and ordered held without bail.