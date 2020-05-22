Teen killed in Sandy drive-by shooting; police ask public to help ID suspect vehicle

SANDY, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy Police officials are asking for help finding a car involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a teenager in a residential neighborhood Friday morning.

The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times and was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

“At 11:04, we responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of Sapphire Drive,” Sgt. Clay Swensen told reporters at the scene. “When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died as a result of those injuries.”

The armed suspect fled the scene. The vehicle involved is described as an older model Ford Explorer, green with gold trim.

Police also shared an image they say is the suspect vehicle.

“He was in the front yard when it happened,” Swensen said. “We are talking to witnesses, gathering evidence and processing the scene.”

Area residents are not in danger, he said.

“We don’t believe there’s any immediate threat,” Swensen said. “The suspect fled the neighborhood in that vehicle.”

Anyone with information on the car or crime is asked to contact Sandy police at 801-799-3000.