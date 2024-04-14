SLCPD investigating possible drug-related shooting in Liberty Wells area

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a possible drug-related shooting in Salt Lake City’s Liberty Wells neighborhood where a firearm and blood were found Sunday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received a call at 3:10 p.m. about a shooting near 200 E. Kensington Ave, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.

Responding officers did not find any victims or suspects at the scene but located a small amount of blood on the ground, police said.

A homeowner later reported finding a firearm on her property near 1450 S. Roberta St., police said. Officers secured the firearm, and SLCPD’s Crime Lab Unit responded to process and collect the gun, according to the news release.

“Based on preliminary information and evidence found at the scene, officers suspect the shooting may have stemmed from a drug deal,” the release says.

Officers later were contacted by someone who claimed to be with the injured party, police said.

“The individual making the report described the injury as a ‘graze wound,’ indicated that medical attention was not required, and declined to provide further details about themselves or the injured person,” the release says.

Police are asking the injured person, others involved or anyone with information about the shooting to call 801-799-3000.